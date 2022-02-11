Space College: Who We Are

Space College Foundation, Inc. (Space College) is a Virginia-based nonprofit organization. Our mission is to provide access to educational resources, career opportunities, and hands-on involvement in space exploration. While our main focus is on learning after high school, we strive to support learning about space exploration for students of all ages. Our development activities have been on hiatus since 2017 - but are looking to reboot our effort in 2022. More information on Space College can be found here.

Space College is wherever you are.

