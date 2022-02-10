10th Annual NASA Space Apps Challenge Winners

The Power Of Ten: Meet The 10 Winners Of NASA's 10th Annual Space Apps Challenge, NASA

"NASA's 10th annual Space Apps Challenge was a global event that brought together innovative ideas from teams across the world. The 2021 Challenge weekend was held Oct. 2-3, 2021 and the global winners were announced on Dec. 10, 2021. The theme for the 2021 Space Apps challenge - the Power of Ten - was selected to celebrate the 10th annual event and highlight the 10 global space agency partners who came together to make this event the most successful challenge to date. The international event featured 28 unique challenges with 28,286 registrants and 4,534 teams from 162 countries around the world. Those staggering statistics emphasize the value of including diversity of thought, points of view, and a wide variety of skills and talents to collectively solve the most challenging problems faced on Earth and in space."