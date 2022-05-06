Advancing Diversity in Competed Space Mission Leadership: Report Release and Public Briefing, NAS

Fostering diverse and inclusive teams that are highly skilled, innovative, and productive is critical for maintaining U.S. leadership in space exploration. While NASA has taken steps to advance diversity and inclusion in their workforce, they requested the National Academies undertake a study to evaluate ways they can address the lack of diversity in space mission leadership.

A new National Academies' report, Advancing Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility in the Leadership of Competed Space Missions, outlines near and long-term actions NASA can take to make opportunities for leadership and involvement in space missions more accessible, inclusive, and equitable. These recommendations range from changes to the mission proposal process to investments in STEM education and career pathways.

Learn more about the newly released report by joining us for a public briefing webinar on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, from 2-3pm ET. During the webinar, members of the committee will discuss the report's key findings and recommendations and take questions from the audienc