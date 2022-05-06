SETI Institute to Recognize 4 Undergraduate Students at Drake Awards Event

The SETI Institute named three undergraduate students as recipients of its SETI Forward Award: Yiwei Chai, Raffy Traas and Zoe Weiss. Mary Clare Greenlees will receive the REU Award of Excellence for her outstanding undergraduate research internship at the SETI Institute.

The SETI Forward Award recognizes outstanding undergraduates studying astrobiology and SETI research. SETI Forward provides scholarship funds to support the next generation of scientists and connects promising students with working researchers.

The REU Award for Excellence honors an outstanding SETI Institute intern. All four recipients will receive their awards at the 2022 Drake Awards ceremony on May 12, 2022.

"We think it's crucial to encourage and enable the next generation of SETI scientists," said Fritz Demopoulos, SETI Institute Trustee. "Without a doubt, our next great breakthroughs will emanate from science and engineering. Let's lean forward and cheer from the sidelines."