Space For Humanity Announces $1.25 million Matching Campaign to Send More People to Space

"Today, Space For Humanity (S4H), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, announced the launch of a new matching campaign to support the organization's mission to expand access to space for all humanity. A generous donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, has pledged $1.25 million to support our "To Space" matching grant campaign.

The funds from this campaign will further support the organization's Humanity Missions, which will sponsor citizen astronauts to visit space and experience the Overview Effect: the cognitive shift in awareness that occurs when looking back at the Earth from space. Space For Humanity has received more than 4,000 applications since the organization's founding (2017) from leaders from every walk of life including over 100 different countries and nations around the world.

"We are incredibly grateful to this donor for their support of our mission," said Rachel Lyons, executive director of Space for Humanity. "Fundraising plays a critical role in our ability to build meaningful programs that will allow us to not only expand access to space for all of humanity but also to ensure future citizen astronauts can use their experience visiting space to make a positive impact here on Earth. We believe now more than ever, the potential of the Overview Effect is vitally important. We are thrilled to have this additional funding to continue our work to ensure as many people can experience space as possible."