Space Foundation Partners with Raytheon Intelligence & Space to Expand STEM Programs

Space Foundation, a nonprofit advocate organization founded in 1983 for the global space ecosystem, today announced a new partnership with Raytheon Intelligence & Space, a Raytheon Technologies business, to embolden the next generation of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) leaders in Colorado. Utilizing a $50,000 grant from Raytheon Intelligence & Space, Space Foundation will expand two STEM programs that will serve nearly 2,000 students, teachers and young professionals throughout the state.

This summer, Space Foundation and Raytheon Intelligence & Space will launch the Discovery Center Field Trip Scholarship, which will enable students grades K-12 and teachers from Title 1 schools in Colorado to visit the Space Foundation Discovery Center, the region's first and only dedicated space, science and technology center, at no cost. The New Generation program will also expand to include three new leadership exchanges for high school students from underserved communities and provide young professionals free networking, career development, and mentoring opportunities.