51 Exceptional Students Selected For The Most Diverse Brooke Owens Fellowship Class Yet

"The Brooke Owens Fellowship--a nationally-acclaimed nonprofit program recognizing exceptional undergraduate women and other gender minorities with space and aviation internships, senior mentorship, and a lifelong professional network--announced its newest, most diverse class of Brooke Owens Fellows today.

The Class of 2022 marks the sixth class of "Brookie" Fellows and were selected from the Fellowship's most competitive application year. More than 1,000 promising and talented students applied worldwide, coming from Ivy League universities, major research universities, historically black colleges and universities, liberal arts colleges, community colleges, and major international universities. Fifty-One Fellows were selected through a fair and competitive application process involving written and creative submissions, interviews with the Fellowship's leadership team and its close network, and interviews with 36 leading aerospace employers from across multiple sectors in the US aerospace industry. The Fellows were selected based on their commitment to their communities, stand-out creative abilities, record of leadership, incredible talent, and their desire to pursue a career in aerospace."